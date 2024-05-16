Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Twin Disc Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN opened at $14.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.30 million, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average is $15.45. Twin Disc has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Twin Disc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

