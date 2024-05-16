Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,559,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.37% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $180,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 454.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 129,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 106,249 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $682,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,293,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,798,000 after buying an additional 61,126 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $63.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.82 and a 12-month high of $74.04. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.37%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

