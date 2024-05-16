Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 1,201 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,339,355 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.81% of M/I Homes worth $184,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1,979.2% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Ann Marie Hunker sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $316,263.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $2,342,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,000,022. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,661 shares of company stock worth $3,756,663 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $132.79 on Thursday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.00 and its 200 day moving average is $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 2.16.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.82. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. StockNews.com upgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

M/I Homes Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

