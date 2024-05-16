Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a payout ratio of 24.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zurn Elkay Water Solutions to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

ZWS opened at $32.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $34.58. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $336,994.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,540.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 10,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $336,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,366,540.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 510,098 shares of company stock worth $16,338,086 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.