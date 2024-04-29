Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $90.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.39.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,928,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,586,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,465.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,350,380.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 319.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

