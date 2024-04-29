Oppenheimer Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for WisdomTree (NYSE:WT)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on WT. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WisdomTree in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of WisdomTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Shares of WisdomTree stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,434. WisdomTree has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.49.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WisdomTree will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WisdomTree news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 303,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,187,223.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,172,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,044,433.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WT. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $450,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in WisdomTree during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

