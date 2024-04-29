Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Bought by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,030 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in SEA by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 788 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in SEA by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 843 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 90.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SEA by 42.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,185 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEA Price Performance

SE stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $64.16. 2,578,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,517,762. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $45.20. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 263.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised SEA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush upped their price target on SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on SEA from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About SEA

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

