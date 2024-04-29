Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Sumco Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Sumco stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $29.72. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,377. Sumco has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $34.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.04 and a 200 day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $711.67 million during the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

