Siacoin (SC) Trading Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Siacoin (SC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $412.78 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,901.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.31 or 0.00733374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00132695 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00043415 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00055310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.50 or 0.00194755 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.02 or 0.00103372 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,059,835,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,033,074,247 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

