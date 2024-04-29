Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
PG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.87. 912,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,403. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Procter & Gamble
Insider Activity
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Procter & Gamble
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Microsoft Analysis: Trends, Predictions & Investment Insight
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- onsemi: The Rebound is ON for This Chip Stock
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Meteoric Rise of Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock is Not Over
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.