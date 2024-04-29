Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.9% of Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $366,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.87. 912,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,881,403. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $141.45 and a 12 month high of $164.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $159.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.65.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.76.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 3,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total transaction of $620,719.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,865 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,280 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

