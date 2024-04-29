Reviewing Lotus Technology (LOT) & Its Rivals

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 69 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Lotus Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lotus Technology and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lotus Technology Competitors 961 2494 3377 151 2.39

Lotus Technology presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.11%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 9.27%. Given Lotus Technology’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million -$742.00 million -11.75 Lotus Technology Competitors $45.86 billion $2.49 billion -7.56

Lotus Technology’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s peers have a beta of 3.66, suggesting that their average stock price is 266% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40% Lotus Technology Competitors -150.59% -25.89% -9.13%

Summary

Lotus Technology peers beat Lotus Technology on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

