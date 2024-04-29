PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC lowered its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 114,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.42.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $175.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,795,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $241.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.92. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 57.37%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.09%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

