Orchid Trading Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 29th. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $100.00 million and $3.82 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000162 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, "Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform."

