Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. 10,362,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.68.
Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
