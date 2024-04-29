Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $433.76 and last traded at $432.46. 10,362,009 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 45,682,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $431.00.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $436.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $410.68.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

