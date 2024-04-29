Netrum Self Reported Market Cap Tops $51.00 Million (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Netrum has a market capitalization of $51.00 million and approximately $1,764.72 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Netrum has traded 0% lower against the US dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be purchased for about $23.83 or 0.00035767 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded 41,446,904.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. The official website for Netrum is netrum.io. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin.

Buying and Selling Netrum

According to CryptoCompare, “Neom (NEOM) is a cryptocurrency . Neom has a current supply of 2,577,890.378321 with 2,139,819.473842 in circulation. The last known price of Neom is 23.83434142 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://netrum.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.