Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc grew its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 3,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MA opened at $462.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a market capitalization of $431.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 191.22% and a net margin of 44.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.32%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.23.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 13,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.06, for a total transaction of $6,230,132.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,388,649.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total value of $50,743,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,432,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 366,630 shares of company stock valued at $168,746,490. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

