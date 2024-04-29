Investment House LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Investment House LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,104,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,811,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,270,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.85. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.02 and a 12 month high of $227.30. The firm has a market cap of $259.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Northland Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total transaction of $1,367,501.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

