NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 1.1%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) traded down 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.22 and last traded at $5.27. 20,778,010 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 57,363,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

NIO Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.29.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.39) by ($0.42). NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIO

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of NIO by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 177,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NIO by 15.4% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 82,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fountainhead AM LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

