SEA (NYSE:SE) Given New $64.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Loop Capital upgraded SEA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SEA from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE:SE traded up $2.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.44. 9,050,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,692,217. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SEA has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $74.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.40). SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SEA will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $640,219,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in SEA by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in SEA by 12,344.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $107,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634,327 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,714,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in SEA by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,907,333 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,767 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

