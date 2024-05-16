Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.88 and last traded at $39.10. Approximately 4,930,503 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 20,766,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.25.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.18.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

