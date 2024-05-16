AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Down 0.1%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.86. 2,749,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 11,645,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on AGNC shares. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

AGNC Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 14.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 3,500 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total value of $32,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,948.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $149,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGNC Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGNC. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in AGNC Investment by 6.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 6.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,201 shares in the last quarter. 38.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

