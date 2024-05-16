Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,990,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the April 15th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equitrans Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $50,093,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,163,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 7,931,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,270 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,037,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:ETRN traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,145,981. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average is $10.88. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.93. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $364.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETRN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Thursday, March 7th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through Gathering, Transmission, and Water segments. It operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.