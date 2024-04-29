Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Short Interest Up 33.8% in April

Terna S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TEZNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the March 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Terna Price Performance

Terna stock remained flat at $23.96 on Monday. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,962. Terna has a 52-week low of $21.82 and a 52-week high of $26.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

Terna Company Profile

Featured Stories

Terna S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid; dispatching and metering; and construction of storage systems.

