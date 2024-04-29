Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Table Trac Trading Up 6.8 %

TBTC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,151. Table Trac has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Table Trac Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%.

Table Trac Company Profile

Table Trac, Inc designs, develops, and sells casino information and management systems in the United States, Australia, Japan, the Caribbean, and Central and South America. The company offers Table Trac, an information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations, as well as adds functionality to related casino system modules for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration/management, vault/cage management, and audit/accounting tasks.

