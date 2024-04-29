Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) rose 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $176.03 and last traded at $174.92. Approximately 26,296,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 59,970,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.30.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies lowered Apple to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Apple from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.62.

The company has a market cap of $2.70 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $173.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 54,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.91, for a total value of $9,244,782.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,068,376.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 366,271 shares of company stock worth $63,653,887. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Caliber Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Divergent Planning LLC increased its position in Apple by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Divergent Planning LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,833 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Apple by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,277,000 after buying an additional 18,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Apple by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 437,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,944,000 after buying an additional 63,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

