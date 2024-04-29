Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Thule Group AB (publ) stock remained flat at $14.32 during midday trading on Monday. Thule Group AB has a one year low of $10.53 and a one year high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.06.

Thule Group AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Thule Group AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.21.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

