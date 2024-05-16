Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $454.58 and last traded at $454.55. 9,695,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,136,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.90.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.47.
Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- The Real Reason Michael Burry is Buying Physical Gold
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Investing in 5G Stocks: Still an Opportunity
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Cisco Systems Rebound is On: Double-Digit Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.