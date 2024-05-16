Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $454.58 and last traded at $454.55. 9,695,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 44,136,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $452.90.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $417.47.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

