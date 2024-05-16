Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF) Short Interest Update

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DRETF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,400 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 365,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 226.0 days.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

DRETF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 206 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0607 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 99.84%.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT is a premier office landlord in downtown Toronto with over 3.5 million square feet owned and managed. We have carefully curated an investment portfolio of high-quality assets in irreplaceable locations in one of the finest office markets in the world.

