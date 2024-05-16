Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Price Performance

BWMX stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.07. 32,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,987. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.54. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $637.05 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Get Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. alerts:

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $194.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.51 million. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 83.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.352 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 56.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the fourth quarter valued at about $467,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the first quarter worth about $497,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

(Get Free Report)

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de México S.A.P.I. de C.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.