DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Short Interest Up 17.6% in April

DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DHI Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DHI Group by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in DHI Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in DHI Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of DHI Group in a research report on Monday.

DHI Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE DHX traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 111,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,317. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.88 million, a PE ratio of 62.02 and a beta of 0.97. DHI Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DHI Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

