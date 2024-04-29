Investment House LLC Buys 24,762 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Investment House LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 117.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 24,762 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.13. 6,583,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,698,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $82.44 and a 52-week high of $158.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.06 and its 200-day moving average is $114.97.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 33.52%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

