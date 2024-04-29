Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,600 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSMU. Envision Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,179,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,791,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $848,000. Tlwm bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ BSMU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.79. 7,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,208. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

