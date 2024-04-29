Ewa LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ewa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Relx in the 4th quarter valued at $16,120,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Relx by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,305,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,011,000 after purchasing an additional 131,711 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Relx by 10.7% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the third quarter worth $1,560,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Relx by 2.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,070,000 after acquiring an additional 43,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com cut Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Price Performance

RELX stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.43. 706,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,335. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.14.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

Further Reading

