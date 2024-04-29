Everscale (EVER) Price Reaches $0.0376 on Major Exchanges

Everscale (EVER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0376 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a market capitalization of $73.94 million and $686,181.46 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Everscale Profile

Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,110,320,899 coins and its circulating supply is 1,965,227,971 coins. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

