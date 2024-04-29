2,348 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,348 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,680,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,166,022,000 after buying an additional 1,485,937 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,941 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 51.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 86,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 16,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,293 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $86.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of -66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 238.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $54.47 and a 52-week high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -217.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on STX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.53.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

