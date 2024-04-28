Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.94 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $91,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $92,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 851.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 118.5% in the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.28.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.96. 27,289,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,002,832. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $83.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

