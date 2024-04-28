Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $3.98 Million in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Caterpillar makes up about 1.6% of Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.83.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $5.38 on Friday, hitting $343.38. 3,324,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,414,735. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $171.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $350.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $382.01.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total transaction of $6,899,070.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $11,508,906. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.