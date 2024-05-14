Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Trio-Tech International Stock Performance
NYSE TRT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.
Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International
Trio-Tech International Company Profile
Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trio-Tech International
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.