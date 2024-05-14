Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Trio-Tech International Stock Performance

NYSE TRT opened at $6.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Trio-Tech International has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $5.69.

Trio-Tech International (NYSE:TRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trio-Tech International stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International ( NYSE:TRT Free Report ) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.73% of Trio-Tech International worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 16.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, offers manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. It operates through four segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The company develops and manufactures test equipment used in front-end and back-end manufacturing processes of semiconductors.

