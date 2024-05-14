Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Group

Paramount Group Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,155,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,603,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,269,000 after purchasing an additional 250,210 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Paramount Group by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Paramount Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PGRE stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Paramount Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Stories

