Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.60.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGRE. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $4.70 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
PGRE stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76. Paramount Group has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.07%.
Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.
