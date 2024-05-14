Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the April 15th total of 86,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altamira Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 829,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.86% of Altamira Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CYTO opened at $1.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.81. Altamira Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $23.60.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in Switzerland and Australia. The company develops and supplies OligoPhore/SemaPhore platforms, which are peptide-based nanoparticle technologies for ribonucleic acid delivery to extrahepatic tissues. Its commercial products include Bentrio, a drug-free nasal spray for personal protection against airborne viruses and allergens.

