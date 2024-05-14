Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.08.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GETY. Citigroup lifted their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 238,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $1,180,674.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,598,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,511,000.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,276,490 shares of company stock worth $5,677,587. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,554,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $140,000. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GETY opened at $3.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Getty Images has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Getty Images had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

