ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

PRQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.60.

Get ProQR Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

PRQR stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.29.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ProQR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProQR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProQR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.