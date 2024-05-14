StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.
Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.1 %
NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.77.
Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.
Farmer Bros. Company Profile
Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Farmer Bros.
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.