TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

TransAct Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TransAct Technologies stock opened at $3.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.85 million, a PE ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 1.86. TransAct Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 155,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 18,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents.

