Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$37.00 at Evercore

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target lifted by Evercore from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

MFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Desjardins raised Manulife Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a market perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.30.

Shares of TSE MFC opened at C$35.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.97. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$35.72. The company has a market cap of C$63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.08. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The company had revenue of C$14.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 3.6797312 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$337,231.44. Also, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$108,664.92. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

