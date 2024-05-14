Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE ERJ opened at $26.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. Embraer has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Embraer will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERJ. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 54.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 46,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 16,469 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter worth about $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 2.6% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Embraer by 59,594.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 51,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

