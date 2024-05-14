MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRC. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna raised their price target on MRC Global from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

NYSE:MRC opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. MRC Global has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $14.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.76 million. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 23.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MRC Global will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MRC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in MRC Global during the third quarter worth $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in MRC Global in the first quarter worth $94,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MRC Global in the third quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

