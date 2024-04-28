Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 94 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,126 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 25,085 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 336 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 25,006 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 28,290 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $114,115.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP John A. Jr. Mccoy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $55,932.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Gesua Sive Salvadori sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $114,115.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,435 shares of company stock worth $6,451,298. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,304. The firm has a market cap of $186.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $108.11. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $89.67 and a 12 month high of $121.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

