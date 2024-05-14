StockNews.com Lowers Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Farmer Bros. Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:FARM opened at $3.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.22. Farmer Bros. has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The firm has a market cap of $65.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.50 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 58.82% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Farmer Bros. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 824,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,277 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

