Brokerages Set Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Target Price at $20.60

Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYXH. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nyxoah from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nyxoah from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Nyxoah in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Nyxoah from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Nyxoah from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NYXH stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.00. Nyxoah has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). The business had revenue of $1.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 million. Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 38.58% and a negative net margin of 993.28%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nyxoah will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

